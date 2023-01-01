Lu Xun Former Residence

Writer Lu Xun's final residence was this three-floor domicile on lovely Shanyin Rd, where an excellent English-speaking guide can fill you in on his life's achievements until October 1936 when he died. The guide will also wax lyrical about all the period bits and bobs, including the author's tea cosy and the clock that stopped at his time of death. Entry is timed every 20 minutes from 9am.

Don’t overlook wandering along Shanyin Rd and peeking into its lovely alleyways and traditional lòngtáng houses (for example at Nos 41 to 50, Lane 180, Shanyin Rd; 山阴路180弄41-50号). Around the corner at 2050 North Sichuan Rd (四川北路2050号) is the site of the Uchiyama Bookstore, where Lu Xun used to stock up on literature. It's now a branch of the ICBC bank, but there is a plaque.