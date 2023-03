The Changyu Wine Culture Museum introduces the history of China’s oldest and largest Western-style winery, which produces grape wines as well as brandy and a Chinese ‘health liquor’. Cheong Fatt-Tze, dubbed China’s Rockfeller, founded the winery in 1894, after overhearing at a party at the French consulate that Yantai's climate might suit vineyards. Tastings of Changyu's (so-so but improving) wines are in the atmospheric, old wine cellar.