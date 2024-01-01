This tomb, 70km northwest of Xi'an, belongs to the second Tang emperor Taizong who died in AD 649. The tomb established the custom of building imperial tombs on mountains, breaking with the tradition of building them on the plains with an artificial hill on top. Most visitors arrive on a tour.
Zhao Tomb
Xi'an
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.2 MILES
This impressive tomb, 85km northwest of town, is the final resting place of China's sole female emperor, Wu Zetian (AD 625–705), who is buried here with…
25.61 MILES
More than 2000 years ago Xianyang was the capital of the Qin dynasty. These days it’s just a dusty satellite of Xi'an. Its chief attraction is this museum…
19.5 MILES
A cone-shaped mound of rammed earth almost 47m high, the Mao Tomb is the largest of the Han imperial tombs. It's the resting place of Emperor Wudi (AD 156…
Tomb of Princess Yong Tai & Tomb of Prince Zhang Huai
7.86 MILES
Here you'll find the tombs of Princess Yong Tai (the grandaughter of Wu Zetian) and Prince Zhang Huai, who both fell foul of Empress Wu Zetian and were…
