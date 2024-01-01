Zhao Tomb

Xi'an

LoginSave

This tomb, 70km northwest of Xi'an, belongs to the second Tang emperor Taizong who died in AD 649. The tomb established the custom of building imperial tombs on mountains, breaking with the tradition of building them on the plains with an artificial hill on top. Most visitors arrive on a tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Qian Tomb

    Qian Tomb

    14.2 MILES

    This impressive tomb, 85km northwest of town, is the final resting place of China's sole female emperor, Wu Zetian (AD 625–705), who is buried here with…

  • Xianyang City Museum

    Xianyang City Museum

    25.61 MILES

    More than 2000 years ago Xianyang was the capital of the Qin dynasty. These days it’s just a dusty satellite of Xi'an. Its chief attraction is this museum…

  • Mao Tomb

    Mao Tomb

    19.5 MILES

    A cone-shaped mound of rammed earth almost 47m high, the Mao Tomb is the largest of the Han imperial tombs. It's the resting place of Emperor Wudi (AD 156…

View more attractions

Nearby Xi'an attractions

2. Qian Tomb

14.2 MILES

This impressive tomb, 85km northwest of town, is the final resting place of China's sole female emperor, Wu Zetian (AD 625–705), who is buried here with…

3. Mao Tomb

19.5 MILES

A cone-shaped mound of rammed earth almost 47m high, the Mao Tomb is the largest of the Han imperial tombs. It's the resting place of Emperor Wudi (AD 156…

4. Xianyang City Museum

25.61 MILES

More than 2000 years ago Xianyang was the capital of the Qin dynasty. These days it’s just a dusty satellite of Xi'an. Its chief attraction is this museum…