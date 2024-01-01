Jade Spring Temple

Shaanxi

This large Taoist temple awaits climbers taking the 6km walk from Hua Shan village to the North Peak and lies just before the ticket office.

  • Blue Dragon Ridge

    Blue Dragon Ridge

    2.24 MILES

    This knife-edged ridge connects the North Peak and the other peaks, a punishing step-master of 530 stone steps. Each step is harder than the last, and the…

  • Juxian Terrace

    Juxian Terrace

    1.8 MILES

    Literally meaning 'Assembled Immortals Terrace', this viewpoint looks out onto incredible views not far from North Peak.

  • Xiaqi Pavilion

    Xiaqi Pavilion

    4.67 MILES

    The name of this pavilion on the flank of East Peak translates to 'Chess Playing Pavilion' and enjoys glorious views.

  • Qunxian Temple

    Qunxian Temple

    1.58 MILES

    With a name meaning 'Group of Immortals Temple', this is one of the many Taoist shrines dotting the mountain. You can find it along the trail southwest of…

  • Yinfeng Pavilion

    Yinfeng Pavilion

    3.06 MILES

    Located on a trail north of East Peak, this is one of several pavilions on the mountain; the name literally means 'Attracting Phoenix Pavilion'.

  • Yangtian Pool

    Yangtian Pool

    4.48 MILES

    Small (3-sq-metre) natural pool of water at one of the highest points of the mountain, near the South Peak.

