This large Taoist temple awaits climbers taking the 6km walk from Hua Shan village to the North Peak and lies just before the ticket office.
Jade Spring Temple
Shaanxi
2.24 MILES
This knife-edged ridge connects the North Peak and the other peaks, a punishing step-master of 530 stone steps. Each step is harder than the last, and the…
1.8 MILES
Literally meaning 'Assembled Immortals Terrace', this viewpoint looks out onto incredible views not far from North Peak.
4.67 MILES
The name of this pavilion on the flank of East Peak translates to 'Chess Playing Pavilion' and enjoys glorious views.
1.58 MILES
With a name meaning 'Group of Immortals Temple', this is one of the many Taoist shrines dotting the mountain. You can find it along the trail southwest of…
3.06 MILES
Located on a trail north of East Peak, this is one of several pavilions on the mountain; the name literally means 'Attracting Phoenix Pavilion'.
4.48 MILES
Small (3-sq-metre) natural pool of water at one of the highest points of the mountain, near the South Peak.
