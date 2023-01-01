In the heart of the old town, the tranquil and hoary Confucius Temple is the pick of the sights in Hancheng. The weathered Yuan, Ming and Qing buildings possess an understated sense of how long they have stood the test of time, along with the dramatic towering cypress trees (often associated with Confucian sites), half-moon pool and glazed dragon screens. The city museum holds peripheral exhibits in the wings.

Buying a ticket for the Confucius Temple gets you admission to the City God Temple too. Bus 102 (¥1) runs here from the southwest corner of Huanghe Dajie, close to the bus station. A taxi is ¥10.