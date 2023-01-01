At the back of the Confucius Temple is the City God Temple (Chenghuang Temple), in a lane lined with Ming dynasty courtyard houses. An antediluvian temple has apparently been here since the Zhou dynasty, but this whole site has undergone renovation through the dynasties and in recent years. The main attraction is the Sacrificing Hall, with its intricate roof detail, where gifts were offered to the divine protector of the city. Admission gets you entrance to the Confucius Temple too.