Gao Temple Park

Gao Temple is located inside a nicely landscaped park with a willow-fringed pond, a dainty bridge and handsome pagodas. It's colourfully illuminated at night – a little kitsch perhaps but still photogenic. And it buzzes with life – locals come to play chess, walk their dogs and grandchildren, dance, play èrhú (mandolin-type instrument) and meet their lovers. The square-shaped park is bordered on three sides by Gulou Beijie (鼓楼北街), Changcheng Xijie (长城西街), and Tuanjie Lu (团结路).