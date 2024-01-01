At the bullseye of things, this Ming-era drum tower once announced important events and times and now serves as a landmark that divides Gulou Jie into its northern, southern, eastern and western sections. You cannot enter the tower but it's photogenic, especially when illuminated at night.
Zhongwei Drum Tower
Ningxia
