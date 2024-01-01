Zhongwei Drum Tower

Ningxia

LoginSave

At the bullseye of things, this Ming-era drum tower once announced important events and times and now serves as a landmark that divides Gulou Jie into its northern, southern, eastern and western sections. You cannot enter the tower but it's photogenic, especially when illuminated at night.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gao Temple

    Gao Temple

    0.24 MILES

    This is one of China's most extraordinary temples. The three faiths of Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism are revered here; it has an unusual roofline…

  • Shapotou

    Shapotou

    2.86 MILES

    The desert playground of Shapotou, 17km west of Zhongwei, lies on the fringes of the Tengger Desert at the dramatic convergence of sand dunes, the Yellow…

  • Gao Temple Park

    Gao Temple Park

    0.19 MILES

    Gao Temple is located inside a nicely landscaped park with a willow-fringed pond, a dainty bridge and handsome pagodas. It's colourfully illuminated at…

View more attractions

Nearby Ningxia attractions

1. Gao Temple Park

0.19 MILES

Gao Temple is located inside a nicely landscaped park with a willow-fringed pond, a dainty bridge and handsome pagodas. It's colourfully illuminated at…

2. Gao Temple

0.24 MILES

This is one of China's most extraordinary temples. The three faiths of Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism are revered here; it has an unusual roofline…

3. Shapotou

2.86 MILES

The desert playground of Shapotou, 17km west of Zhongwei, lies on the fringes of the Tengger Desert at the dramatic convergence of sand dunes, the Yellow…