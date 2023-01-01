Further north from Mohe (roughly 50km) is Beijicun, a sprawling village and recreation area on the banks of the Heilong Jiang, separating China and Russia. The area is fast expanding with new hotels and resorts under construction.

Beijicun covers an area of forest, meadows and bog, with the occasional hamlet, log cabin and Russian-style structure dotting the pretty surroundings. If the mood strikes, you can stand at the top of a map of China that has been etched into a square. Step up on the podium and you are at the official 'most northerly point' (though Beihongcun village is actually further north) one can be within China's 9,671,018 sq km of land. One house has even been labelled China No 1 (中国最北一家), ie China’s northernmost house. You can even post letters from China's northernmost post office! If you walk east along the river, you will soon see a Russian village across the water.