This bizarre and astonishing park is filled with giant Russian matryoshki (nesting dolls), some bearing portraits of famous historical figures. The largest doll of them all is a hotel. A Russian circus kicks off daily at 4pm and 7.30pm (separate charge) and there's a gala dance and light show at 9pm. Bus 10 runs along Huabu Dajie past the international bus terminal and the doll park before terminating at the Russian border area and scenic zone, Guómén (国门).

Bus 6 also comes here.