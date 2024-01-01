This restored and preserved Russian street and square from the early 20th century has been done up and affords a walk-through snapshot of yesteryear Manzhouli, though the project was unfinished at the time of writing. Many of the old, traditional buildings will serve as museums, affording insights into life of Manzhouli over a century ago.
Rickrutz Old Street
Inner Mongolia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.12 MILES
This bizarre and astonishing park is filled with giant Russian matryoshki (nesting dolls), some bearing portraits of famous historical figures. The…
20.03 MILES
Occupying an enormous 2339 sq km and one of China's largest freshwater lakes, Hulun Lake, called Dalai Nuur (Ocean Lake) in Mongolian, unexpectedly pops…
Nearby Inner Mongolia attractions
3.12 MILES
This bizarre and astonishing park is filled with giant Russian matryoshki (nesting dolls), some bearing portraits of famous historical figures. The…
20.03 MILES
Occupying an enormous 2339 sq km and one of China's largest freshwater lakes, Hulun Lake, called Dalai Nuur (Ocean Lake) in Mongolian, unexpectedly pops…