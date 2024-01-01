Rickrutz Old Street

Inner Mongolia

LoginSave

This restored and preserved Russian street and square from the early 20th century has been done up and affords a walk-through snapshot of yesteryear Manzhouli, though the project was unfinished at the time of writing. Many of the old, traditional buildings will serve as museums, affording insights into life of Manzhouli over a century ago.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Russian Doll Park

    Russian Doll Park

    3.12 MILES

    This bizarre and astonishing park is filled with giant Russian matryoshki (nesting dolls), some bearing portraits of famous historical figures. The…

  • Hulun Lake

    Hulun Lake

    20.03 MILES

    Occupying an enormous 2339 sq km and one of China's largest freshwater lakes, Hulun Lake, called Dalai Nuur (Ocean Lake) in Mongolian, unexpectedly pops…

View more attractions

Nearby Inner Mongolia attractions

1. Russian Doll Park

3.12 MILES

This bizarre and astonishing park is filled with giant Russian matryoshki (nesting dolls), some bearing portraits of famous historical figures. The…

2. Hulun Lake

20.03 MILES

Occupying an enormous 2339 sq km and one of China's largest freshwater lakes, Hulun Lake, called Dalai Nuur (Ocean Lake) in Mongolian, unexpectedly pops…