Residence of the Celestial Masters

This is the largest and best-preserved temple in the area. It was originally built in the Song dynasty, thoroughly renovated in the Qing dynasty and then again in the 1990s. The oldest building still standing is the Sanctuary of Triple Introspection (三省堂; Sān Xǐng Táng), which dates to 1865. To get here, walk for 15 minutes through old Shàngqīng village from the shuttle drop-off. It's located inside the park, about 28km from Longhu Shan’s main entrance.

Another 500m along Fuqian Jie (府前街) is an abandoned Catholic church (天主教堂; Tiānzhǔjiào Táng).