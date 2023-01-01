Jincheng Museum

This remarkable museum gives fascinating context to the fort-like settlements, ancient temples, and vernacular housing around Jincheng. Using fine replicas, ‘Ancient Architecture Art of Jincheng’ (top floor) illuminates the raison d'etre of important structures like Old Qinglian Temple. Don't miss the exceptional 28 Lunar Mansions of the Jade Emperor Temple – get your fill of information here as explanations are brief and photos are not allowed in the temple.

Other galleries in this worthy museum throw light on prehistoric Jincheng, and its role as a cultural and economic hub in the Ming and Qing dynasties which explains the wealth of beautiful ancient architecture, rare religious art, and exquisite funereal objects in its possession; there's also a small gallery on coal that children may enjoy.

All main introductions are bilingual (Chinese and English), as are most of the labels, but descriptions are mostly in Chinese only.