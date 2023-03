This Buddhist temple, where Minister Chen studied, is dominated by its two magnificent brick pagodas. The 20m-high Shělì Tǎ (舍利塔) is almost 1100 years old. Towering above it, the octagonal Rúlái Tǎ (如来塔), built in 1558, can be climbed for an extra ¥10. To get here, take the bus to Prime Minister Chen’s Castle, but tell the driver you want to get off at Haihui. To continue to the castle or Guoyu, flag a minibus from the main road (¥3).