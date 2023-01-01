This nine-storey pagoda, now part of landscaped riverside grounds, is the city’s drawcard monument. It was first erected during Tang times, but destroyed and rebuilt no fewer than 29 times, most recently in 1989. Each floor (including two basement floors) contains museum exhibitions of varying interest, and some of the floors have viewing balconies overlooking the river.

The small Tengwang Theatre, off to one side, puts on a 25-minute performance of traditional dance and music five times a day, while an outdoor evening show (7.45pm, ¥30) is put on in the main square, also within the grounds. Take Bus 52 from the train station. Note, Wanshou Palace metro station is closer than Tengwang Pavilion metro station.