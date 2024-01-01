This rebuilt, 58m-tall Tang-dynasty pagoda can't be climbed, but is attractive, and surrounded by other recently reconstructed features (an outdoor stage, a small garden, a huge bronze bell) to create a pleasant area for families to hang out in. The pagoda, which is lit up at night, has been rebuilt several times throughout history, most recently in 1985.
Shengjin Pagoda
Jiangxi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.74 MILES
This nine-storey pagoda, now part of landscaped riverside grounds, is the city’s drawcard monument. It was first erected during Tang times, but destroyed…
1.28 MILES
A focal point for locals, and one of the most pleasant spots in town, this lakeside park attracts groups of Chinese, young and old, walking, dancing,…
1.39 MILES
Once hidden down a knot of alleyways, this large still-active, yellow-walled temple is now the centrepiece of a newly landscaped area immediately north of…
Former Headquarters of the Nanchang Uprising
1.12 MILES
Wartime paraphernalia for rainy days and enthusiasts of the CCP. Admission free with passport.
