Shengjin Pagoda

Jiangxi

This rebuilt, 58m-tall Tang-dynasty pagoda can't be climbed, but is attractive, and surrounded by other recently reconstructed features (an outdoor stage, a small garden, a huge bronze bell) to create a pleasant area for families to hang out in. The pagoda, which is lit up at night, has been rebuilt several times throughout history, most recently in 1985.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tengwang Pavilion

    Tengwang Pavilion

    1.74 MILES

    This nine-storey pagoda, now part of landscaped riverside grounds, is the city’s drawcard monument. It was first erected during Tang times, but destroyed…

  • Bayi Park

    Bayi Park

    1.28 MILES

    A focal point for locals, and one of the most pleasant spots in town, this lakeside park attracts groups of Chinese, young and old, walking, dancing,…

  • Youmin Temple

    Youmin Temple

    1.39 MILES

    Once hidden down a knot of alleyways, this large still-active, yellow-walled temple is now the centrepiece of a newly landscaped area immediately north of…

