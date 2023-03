This recreated village is definitely tacky and overrun on weekends, but nonetheless a convenient way to take in the stunning views near Xiling Gorge (西陵峡, Xīlíng Xiá). The Three Gorges Tourist Centre runs trips here for ¥210, which include bus fare, admission and a boat ride – this is a much better deal than trying to get there yourself. Departures are at 8am and 9.50am.