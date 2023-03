The huge, hulking Three Gorges Dam is the world’s largest dam due to its length (2.3km) rather than its height (101m), and while it isn’t the most spectacular dam, it is worth a peek. You can’t walk on it, but there’s a tourist viewing area to the north. The easiest way to visit from Yichang is to join a half-day tour (in Chinese) leaving from the Three Gorges Tourist Centre (¥100, departures 8am and 2pm).