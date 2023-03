This is a great opportunity to get a grip on Wudang Shan history, lore and architecture. There’s a whole pantheon of gods, including the eminent Zhenwu (patriarch of the mountain) and a section on Taoist medicine including the fundamentals of nèidān xué (内丹学; internal alchemy). There are also some stunning bronze pieces.

The museum is down Bowuguan Lu (博物馆路), which leads to Culture Sq (Wenhua Guangchang). Passport required for entry.