The walled Forbidden City encompasses the very tip-top of Wudang Shan and is accessed from the Taihe Palace near the cable car exit. The Chinese name Zǐjīn Chéng (literally, 'purple gold city') is actually a clever homophone for Beijing's Zǐjìn Chéng (紫禁城; Forbidden City), reflecting the Taoist belief that the organisation of the celestial and earthly worlds mirror one another.

The character zǐ (紫), or purple, is a reference to the north star, the abode of the Celestial Emperor.