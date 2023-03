This re-created fortified Tujia town is essentially just a walk in a pleasant park combined with a few examples of recently built Tujia architecture. The main attraction is the large Nine Row House complex (九进堂) with a lovely circular tower and authentic examples of woodcarving and metalwork.

It's a ¥17 taxi ride from the train station, or you can take bus 30 (¥2, 45 minutes).