Nǚ'ér Chéng

This Tujia-focused outdoor mall-like area is Enshi's favourite option for nightlife. Local song-and-dance performances (featuring the usual communist-approved 'minority circle dance') are held throughout the day, but the most popular show takes place around 7.30pm nightly. Show up early to grab dinner at one of the innumerable street stalls, sample some local tea and browse the handicrafts displays and shops.

It's quite a hike from the train station area – bus 31 from the local bus lot across from the station terminates nearby (¥2, one hour, last bus around 7.30pm), after which you'll need to walk for 10 minutes (ask for directions), or you can take a much quicker taxi for ¥30. There are also a few hotels based here.