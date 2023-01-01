Underground Fortress

In the mid-1930s, during the Japanese occupation of Manchuria, this network of tunnels was constructed by the Japanese army in the grasslands north of Haila'er. The site contains a museum, a monument and old tanks and artillery guns to climb on. Inside the cold, spooky tunnels you can peek into ‘rooms’ where soldiers bunked and a hospital was located.

The site is 4km northwest of the train station; you’ll need an hour to see everything. Take bus 2 (¥1) from the train station to the final Beishankou (北山口; Běishānkǒu) stop, then it's another 15-minute walk west, or take a taxi. Alternatively, the tunnels are on the road to Jinzhanghan Grassland Camp, so you can negotiate a stop here en route.