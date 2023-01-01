Ewenki Museum

Roughly 20,000 Ewenki people live in northern Inner Mongolia, most of them in the Hulunbei’er Grasslands surrounding Haila'er. Glimpse some of their history and culture at this modern museum. Traditionally herders, hunters and farmers, the Ewenki are one of the few peoples in China to raise reindeer. You can see a chum, a wigwam-style portable dwelling that the Ewenki traditionally used. The museum is on the southeastern edge of town. Regular minibuses (¥4, 15 minutes) run here from Buxing Jie beside the Busen shopping centre.