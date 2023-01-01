The Maling River Canyon is a geological wonder, a 74km rift in the earth's surface caused by the surging Maling River and its groundwater. Paths down each side of the canyon and two suspension bridges allow you to do a loop of the valley, taking you past just some of the 100 waterfalls that crash down into the river below.

The charmingly named Rainy Banana Corridor takes you behind the largest cascade, Huanglong Waterfall, which during the rainy season reaches a width of 23m. Elsewhere, fantastical rock formations, created after millennia of water erosion, have been named after the things they (vaguely) resemble, while prehistoric-looking ferns dangle down the canyon's damp walls.