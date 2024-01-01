Shuǐ Chē Guǎng Chǎng

Qinghai

Ignore the rather naff waterwheel at this park and get right to the bank of the Yellow River where you can dip your toes in. During summer, some stalls set up selling local food and drinks and you can zip along the river on a boat ride (¥50 to ¥150). To get here, take a taxi (¥10) or, even better, walk along Nanbinhe Lu another 1.5km from the China Fortune Wheel.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Guide National Geological Park

    Guide National Geological Park

    12.2 MILES

    In the stunning multicoloured clay scenery of Danxia Canyon (丹霞峡谷, Dānxiá Xiágǔ), this geopark offers walking trails in among red and orange hills that…

  • Kanbula National Forest Park

    Kanbula National Forest Park

    25.28 MILES

    The desert scenery outside of Tongren comes to a pinnacle in this national park where flaming-red mountains meet the turquoise waters of a reservoir…

  • China Fortune Wheel

    China Fortune Wheel

    0.97 MILES

    This enormous, gold-plated Tibetan prayer wheel is turned with the aid of rushing water from the Yellow River. The prayer wheel is 27m tall, 10m in…

  • Guide City Wall

    Guide City Wall

    1.71 MILES

    Although you cannot climb up upon the earthen wall that encapsulates the old town, you can walk around its perimeter, which makes for a very enjoyable…

  • Yuhuang Pavilion

    Yuhuang Pavilion

    1.58 MILES

    The focal point of Guide’s old town, this small temple complex was built in 1592, and is named after the Yellow Emperor. The complex includes a three…

