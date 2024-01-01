Shuǐ Chē Guǎng Chǎng

Ignore the rather naff waterwheel at this park and get right to the bank of the Yellow River where you can dip your toes in. During summer, some stalls set up selling local food and drinks and you can zip along the river on a boat ride (¥50 to ¥150). To get here, take a taxi (¥10) or, even better, walk along Nanbinhe Lu another 1.5km from the China Fortune Wheel.