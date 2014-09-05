Day Tour: Best Value Li River Cruise

You will be picked up from your downtown Guilin hotel in the morning along with fellow visitors to catch the Li River cruise boat. It is an approximately 45 minutes ride from downtown Guilin to Zhujiang/Mopanshan Pier where you will board the cruise boat. Seats of the cruise are preassigned on a first-come-first-serve basis at time of your booking for this tour. The cruise boat sails downstream from Guilin at 9:30am to arrive in Yangshuo at 1:30-2:00pm. While sitting in the comfortable cabin of your cruise boat, enjoy classic watercolor painting like scenery of lush bamboo forests, rolling karst hills, and steep cliffs along Li River banks as well as the authentic Chinese countryside filled with rice fields, farmhouses, water buffaloes, fishing boats, cormorants, mountain goats, and school children on local ferry.A simple lunch will be served on-board. You may choose to try some fresh catches from the river at your own expense. Upon arriving in Yangshuo in the afternoon, you will have free time to explore the West Street and local market, a good opportunity to shop for souvenirs. There are also optional tours in Yangshuo such as a countryside tour, bamboo rafting on Yulong River, Silver Cave, or Shangri-La Theme Park. Costs for these optional tours are not included.If you choose not to join any of the optional tours, you can just wait for the group in Yangshuo at an appointed time.At around 6:00pm, you will be transferred back to your hotel in downtown Guilin via coach service for about 1.5 hours. The exact return time is subject to change based on traffic condition. If you are going to stay in Yangshuo and not back to Guilin, please bring your luggage with you. Your guide will show you how to go to your hotel on-foot through the walking street or by local shuttle service (shuttle cost is not included). Our service will end here.