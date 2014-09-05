Welcome to Yángshuò
Outside of town, which is the reason you will be here, the karst landscape becomes even more surreal and other-worldly. Take a bamboo-raft ride or cycle through the dreamy valleys and you’ll see. And with the best hotels and guesthouses immersed in the surrounding countryside or plonked next to sublime river views, there is less reason to base yourself in Yángshuò town itself.
Li River Cruise Full Day Tour of Guilin and Yangshuo
On this full day sightseeing tour from Guilin you'll be cruising upriver for four hours, sitting in cushioned comfort in the main cabin or enjoying the open-air viewing platform. Bring lots of film because this cruise along the Li River is a photographer's dream, and you'll want to capture the dramatic landscapes that Chinese artists have been painting for centuries. Lunch will be served onboard, with local favorites and fresh catches from the Li River. Your destination is the village of Yangshuo, where you'll disembark and stroll amid the colorful, bustling marketplace of local street vendors. After you stretch your legs and see the sights, it's a bus trip back to Guilin to see the farms and countryside away from the river. The trip doesn't end here, because you also get a choice of shopping stops and some real bargains in pearl and jade, or fine Chinese paintings. If you choose not to return back to Guilin right away, you will also have the opportunity to partake in some exciting afternoon activities in Yangshuo (at your own expense): Biking tour: USD $25 Rafting tour of Yulong River: USD $35 Night tour of the Four Lakes: USD $35 Yaoshan highlights: USD $40 Rice terrace field tour: USD $70 Impression Sanjie Liu night show: USD $40 Please note that if you choose to do any of these activities, you will have to return to Yangshuo on your own. Your guide will be more than happy to help you arrange transportation back to Yangshuo.
Day Tour: Best Value Li River Cruise
You will be picked up from your downtown Guilin hotel in the morning along with fellow visitors to catch the Li River cruise boat. It is an approximately 45 minutes ride from downtown Guilin to Zhujiang/Mopanshan Pier where you will board the cruise boat. Seats of the cruise are preassigned on a first-come-first-serve basis at time of your booking for this tour. The cruise boat sails downstream from Guilin at 9:30am to arrive in Yangshuo at 1:30-2:00pm. While sitting in the comfortable cabin of your cruise boat, enjoy classic watercolor painting like scenery of lush bamboo forests, rolling karst hills, and steep cliffs along Li River banks as well as the authentic Chinese countryside filled with rice fields, farmhouses, water buffaloes, fishing boats, cormorants, mountain goats, and school children on local ferry.A simple lunch will be served on-board. You may choose to try some fresh catches from the river at your own expense. Upon arriving in Yangshuo in the afternoon, you will have free time to explore the West Street and local market, a good opportunity to shop for souvenirs. There are also optional tours in Yangshuo such as a countryside tour, bamboo rafting on Yulong River, Silver Cave, or Shangri-La Theme Park. Costs for these optional tours are not included.If you choose not to join any of the optional tours, you can just wait for the group in Yangshuo at an appointed time.At around 6:00pm, you will be transferred back to your hotel in downtown Guilin via coach service for about 1.5 hours. The exact return time is subject to change based on traffic condition. If you are going to stay in Yangshuo and not back to Guilin, please bring your luggage with you. Your guide will show you how to go to your hotel on-foot through the walking street or by local shuttle service (shuttle cost is not included). Our service will end here.
Li River Cruise and Yangshuo Day Tour from Guilin
You will be met at your hotel lobby between 8:00am to 8:30am. Join in a group tour to the pier. Embark on a deluxe cruise and enjoy the picturesque scenery along Li River for about 4 hours.Chinese lunch will be served on board around noon. Just enjoy the delicious food while being amazed by the beautiful natural scene. The cruise will pass by Xingping Old Town at 1:00pm and reach Yangshuo Pier at 1:30pm. Yangshuo is a historical Chinese town of over 1,000 years with Western influences.Upon arrival, you will have some free time to explore Yangshuo on your own. Your local guide will let you know the pickup time and location. You could choose to stroll along the West Street.When the tour is concluded, if you choose to stay in Yangshuo, your guide can provide direction to your hotel in Yangshuo. If you are going back to Guilin, you will be picked up at the designated location and transferred back to Guilin. Estimated time of arrival at 6:30 pm.
2-Day Small-Group Biking Adventure from Guilin to Yangshuo including Li River Cruise
Day 1: Guilin - XingpingYour 2-day biking adventure begins in Guilin, where your guide will be waiting for you with your bike. Today, you will cycle a total of approx. 20 miles (32 km) beginning with a ride out of the city alongside the bamboo-lined Li River and through the peaceful village of Da Xu. See displays of local rural life as you ride along charming old streets.Stop at the village of Caoping and have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) or enjoy your own pre-packaged lunch. Then, take a 2-hour scenic ferry cruise down the Li River and admire views of the breathtaking karst mountains and the quaint riverside village.In the late afternoon, disembark in the quiet town of Xingping, a Ming Dynasty-era village with ancient streets and traditional architecture that’s rapidly disappearing in China. Mingle with the residents and watch a gorgeous sunset before heading to your overnight riverside accommodation.Overnight: This Old Place International Youth Hostel in Xingping (rated 4 stars on TripAdvisor)Day 2: Xingping - YangshuoIn the morning, take the ferry across the Li River and hop back onto your bike. Test your endurance on a 7-mile (14-km) uphill climb to reach a high point with picturesque aerial views of the Li River and the sublime karst scenery.Follow your guide for 10 more miles (17 km) to the town of Baisha. Here, visit a local market selling a variety of fresh produce. As you continue toward Yangshuo, ride alongside the striking Yulong River, a small tributary of the Li River, and see the ancient Dragon Bridge and Fuli Bridge. For more adrenaline-filled fun, stop for a 20-minute hike to Moon Hill, featuring remains of a limestone cave, to enjoy wonderful panoramic views of the countryside. Then, cool off with a refreshing dip in the Yulong River. After another 2 miles (4 km), arrive in the riverside town of Yangshuo to end of your 2-day adventure.For details regarding meals, see Additional Information below.
7-Day Yangshuo Bike Adventure Including Longji Rice Terraces Hike and Li River Cruise
This seven-day tour from Guilin is one of the best ways to get acquainted with Yangshuo’s fantastic landscape and interesting culture. Spend four days on a bike, following your expert guide through canyons, rivers and valleys that display the best of the region. One day will be spent hiking up the Longji Rice Terraces, where you will discover the lifestyles of the different minority tribes. You will also enjoy a picturesque two-hour cruise on the Li River on board a bamboo raft. And you can spend the last day of your trip partaking in the various optional activities offered in Yangshuo (own expense) like rock climbing, cave exploration and more! Your expert guide will lead you on trails that combine hills, flat ground and off-road dirt tracks. Traveling the countryside by bike offers an incredibly rewarding experience for those who are up for it; the difficulty levels range from moderate to strenuous, including some uphill riding, but support vehicles are available if you want to rest your legs for a while. Day-by-day itineraries may change depending on your group’s interests, the guide’s extensive knowledge of the region or other external factors.Please see the Itinerary below for a more detailed schedule of each day.
Impression Sanjie Liu Show with Private Transfer from Yangshuo
Stretch the limits of your imagination as you watch the mesmerizing performance of Impression Sanjie Liu, a legendary story about a girl named Liu Sanjie from the Tang Dynasty who was known far and wide for her great singing voice, and would later be honored as the ‘Song Fairy.’A private vehicle will pick you up from your Yangshuo hotel and take you directly to the gorgeous open-air theater with the stage set right on the Li River! Impression Sanjie Liu combines classic Liu Sanjie folk songs and stories of exotic fishing culture of the Li River, reflecting the harmony between human beings and nature. Be enthralled by the movements of the hundreds of performers dressed in different clothing styles of Zhuang, Miao and Yao ethnic groups – these costumes light up, making their dances more vivid in the dark setting! The mist, rain, river, hills and moonlight come together perfectly, giving the show its unique natural background.This masterpiece, which took over three years of planning and design, was directed by the world-renowned Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, the same director who directed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This 1-hour show features more than 600 actors and actresses, all local residents and farmers of the area around the Li River.The theater holds over 2,000 audience members. You will have the choice from five ticket types for the different levels of the open-air theater. C-level seats are backless stools on the lower level. Both the VIP seats on the B-level and President seats on the covered A level provide a better panoramic view of the entire performance. Please click on the View Additional Info button to see the theater map to decide your ticket preference.Price is per person, based on 4 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.