The admission fee to the monastery at Feixia, 4km upstream from Feilai, includes an eight-minute ride (every 15 minutes) to the Taoist relics uphill. Cangxia Ancient Cave (藏霞古洞, Cángxiá Gǔdòng; c 1863) is a maze of whispering shadows, abandoned courtyards and crumbling alleys connected by arboured paths. Further up, there is a pagoda; further down, a nunnery.