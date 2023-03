Cruise along the Beijiang River (北江, Běijiāng) from Qingyuan’s Wuyi dock (五一码头, Wǔyī Mǎtóu), heading past ancient pagodas to the Buddhist temple complex of Feilai. Though it has been around for more than 1400 years, the complex was destroyed by a landslide in 1997 and subsequently rebuilt. The mountaintop pavilion offers terrific views of the river gorge below.