Kongtong Shan, 11km west of Pingliang, is one of the 12 principal peaks in the Taoist universe. It was first mentioned by the philosopher Zhuangzi (399–295 BC), and illustrious visitors have included none other than the Yellow Emperor. Numerous paths lead over the hilltop past dozens of picturesque (though entirely restored) temples to the summit at over 2100m. While the mountain is an enchanting place to hike, those looking for genuine historical artefacts or ambience may be disappointed.

From the north gate visitor centre (pick up a free map here to orient yourself) catch a bus to Zhongtai (¥32; 中台, Zhōngtái) or Xiangshan (¥48; 香山,Xiāngshān); both are essentially small visitor areas on the mountain with paths radiating out to lookouts and temples.

A taxi from Pingliang will cost in the region of ¥30, or you can catch bus 16 (¥1) on Xi Dajie and then transfer to bus 13 (¥2) when you reach Kongtong Dadao. Bus 13 drops you off right in front of the main visitor centre before continuing on to the East Gate. At the end of your visit you can walk down from Zhongtai to the East Gate and catch bus 13 back to town.