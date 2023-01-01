White Pagoda Temple

This temple, built during the Yuan dynasty (1206–1368) for a fallen Tibetan monk, stands on a hilltop in lovely White Pagoda Park (白塔山公园, Báitǎ Shān Gōngyuán) on the northern bank of the Yellow River and provides excellent city and river views on a clear day. The brick-and-stone pagoda is at the top of the hill, engraved around its base with the names of marauding visitors from more recent decades, before it became a protected monument.

The climb up to the pagoda makes for an enjoyable hike in good weather and a couple of teahouses can be found on the way up for refreshment. Enter from a gate on the north side of Zhongshan Bridge and walk up the steps, or catch the cable car on the south side a few blocks to the east.