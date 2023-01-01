Gansu Provincial Museum

This museum has an intriguing collection of Silk Road artefacts with English descriptions, including inscribed Han-dynasty wooden tablets used to relay messages along the Silk Road, and dinosaur skeletons. The graceful Eastern Han (25 BC–AD 220) bronze horse galloping upon the back of a swallow is known as the 'Flying Horse of Wuwei'. Unearthed at Leitai near Wuwei, it has been proudly reproduced across northwestern China. Take your passport. Bus 1 (¥1, 40 minutes) runs here from Lanzhou train station.