Serti Gompa

This small monastery (simply referred to as the Gansu Monastery) with golden- and silver-roofed halls dates from 1748 and stands on the Gansu side of White Dragon River. The views are lovely from the uppermost temple building, looking back down into Langmusi town and along the White Dragon River.

  Kerti Gompa

    Kerti Gompa

    0.66 MILES

    Rising up on the Sichuan side of White Dragon River is this monastery – otherwise dubbed the Sichuan Monastery – built in 1413, home to around 700 monks…

