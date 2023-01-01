Rising up on the Sichuan side of White Dragon River is this monastery – otherwise dubbed the Sichuan Monastery – built in 1413, home to around 700 monks and composed of six temples and colleges. Try catching a glimpse of student monks in class by visiting the monastery in the morning and late afternoon. The admission is valid for two days.

A short walk behind the monastery stand several small pavilions built over a brook whose waters power a round-the-clock revolving of the prayer wheels housed inside – the ultimate in holiness! Just across from the entrance is a small Hui Muslim village with yellow houses and a central mosque.