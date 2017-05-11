6-Night Private Silk Road Trip from Urumqi to Dunhuang and Jiayuguan including Hotel Accommodations

Day 1: Arriving UrumqiUpon arrival at Urumqi Airport or Urumqi Rail Station, your guide will send you to the hotel for check-in. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 2: Urumqi - Heavenly Lake - Urumqi (B)Visit Xinjiang Museum where well-preserved Chinese mummies are exhibited. Among which, you will find the spectacular one standing out from the rest named "Beauty of Loulan". Take lunch break, then take a one hour ride to Heavenly Lake, which is located on the north side of the Bogda Shan range of the Tianshan Mountains to enjoy fantastic mountain views and serene lake scenery. Later, return to Urumqi and stroll through the wonderful Erdaoqiao Bazaar before driving back your hotel. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 3: Urumqi - Turpan (B, L)Take a 3 hours ride to Turpan, the centre of a fertile oasis and an important trade center along the Silk Road. You will visit Emin Minaret which is the symbol of Turpan before sampling an authentic local lunch at a Uyghur home under the grape vine in open air. In the afternoon, you will explore the Ancient City of Gaochang, Bezklik Grottos, Astana Ancient Tombs before returning to your hotel. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 4. Turpan - Liuyuan (via bullet train) - Dunhuang (B)Explore ruin of ancient Jiaohe city that was once the capital of Anterior Jushi kingdom during 108 B.C. to 450 A.D. but abandoned in the 15th century. With Karez Irrigation System helps irrigating the oasis, Jiaohe was an important site along the Silk Road trade route leading west adjacent to Korla and Karasahr kingdoms. Then, catch a bullet train to Liuyuan arriving in approximately 4 hours and be transferred to Dunhuang hotel in about two hours. Be sure to explore the night market nearby the hotel in the evening! Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 5: Dunhuang (B)Visit the highlight of Silk Road today, Mogao Grottoes (Caves of the Thousand Buddhas). These caves are examples of rock-cut architecture of soft gravel conglomerate not suitable for either sculpture or elaborate architectural details.After lunch, enjoy a fun hike on the sand dunes to visit the Crescent Spring. Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 6: Dunhuang - Jiayuguan (B)Catch 4-hour train to Jiayuguan, the western end of the Great Wall for Ming Dynasty. Visit Jiayuguan Fort that is called The First Pass Under Heaven. Climb up the Overhanging Great Wall (reconstructed in 1980s based on the original site with a wonderful view). Accommodation: 4-Star Jiayuguan Great Wall HotelDay 7: Departing Jiayuguan (B)If time allows, visit Wei and Jin Tombs before heading to Jiayuguan Airport