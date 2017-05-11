Welcome to Dūnhuáng
Despite its remoteness, Dūnhuáng's per capita income is among the highest in China, thanks to a push into wind and solar energy production. The town is thoroughly modern, but has maintained its distinctive desert-sanctuary ambience – with clean, tree-lined streets, slow-moving traffic, bustling markets, budget hotels, cafes and souvenir shops.
Though relatively small, it's a great walking town with wide footpaths and narrow alleys opening up into squares, markets and the lives of ordinary citizens. The riverside is worth a visit if only to see if you are brave enough to cross to the platforms in the middle of the stream.
Top experiences in Dūnhuáng
Dūnhuáng activities
All Inclusive Private Day Trip to Jade Gate Pass, Han Dynasty Great Wall Ruin, and Ghost City from Dunhuang
At 8 am, you guide will meet you at your hotel lobby. Then, you will take a 1.5-hour ride to Jade Gate Pass, also known as Yumenguan in Chinese. Yang Pass and Jade Gate Pass were 2 important passes near Dunhuang in ancient time. You can still see the ruin of these big passes that are situated near a oasis in the middle of Gobi Desert.Afterwards, you will head to Han Dynasty Great Wall Ruin that was built in Han Dynasty about 2,000 years ago. It is very impressive to see the wonder extending from inland China all the way here, and then to Lop Nur.Later, you will continue driving for 1.5 hours to Ghost City that is Yardan Geological National Park nearby Lop Nur, and it is the key route of the ancient Silk Road from Dunhuang to Lop Nur. There are many different clay formation created by the wind. You will hear the horrified sounds from the clay on a windy day as if whispers of ghosts, hence the name. Lunch is included and served at a local restaurant. At the end, you will be transferred back to you hotel where the busy but wonderful day concludes.
Dunhuang Private Day Tour including Mogao Grottoes, Singing Dunes and Crescent Moon Spring
At 8:00am, your guide will pick you up from the lobby of your Dunhuang hotel and transfer you to Visitors' Center of Mogao Grottoes, an UNESCO listed World Heritage Site, where you will watch two documentaries about the caves and Silk Road. Then, a professional cave guide will lead you to explore about 7 to 9 caves closely. You will be astonished by well-preserved fresco and statues in the caves from the 4th century. The caves were built by monks with donated funds and elaborately painted to serve as shrines and for meditation and enlightenment. Those paintings are also a teaching tools to inform those illiterate about Buddhist beliefs and stories. The primary caves were sponsored by patrons of important clergies, local ruling elites, foreign dignitaries, and Chinese emperors. Some of the caves might have been funded by merchants, military officers, and local residents.Around 3:30pm, you will be transferred to see Singing Sand Dunes and Crescent Moon Spring. This magical spring is located in the center of sand dunes but it has never been covered by the sand throughout the history. It is also called whistling sand or barking sand that produces sound which is perhaps caused by wind passing over dunes or by walking on the sand. Crescent Moon Spring is a crescent-shaped lake oasis in Gobi Desert that is slowing shrinking due to climate change. After the lake visit, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Dunhuang where this wonderful private day trip concludes.*Note: Your visit to the Mogao Caves might be changed to the afternoon due to daily availability of the attraction. In this caser, you will visit the Singing Sand Dunes and Crescent Moon Spring in the morning.
Private Silk Road Hiking Day Tour of Yangguan Pass Including Lunch
At 8:30 am, your private English-speaking guide will meet you in the lobby of your hotel to embark on a day of adventure. You will be transferred by comfortably air-conditioned private vehicle to Yangguan that is located by a small oasis about 70 kilometers away from downtown Dunhuang. By 9:30 am, you will start hiking in Yangguan. The distance of your hike is approximately 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) from the entrance to the site of Yangguan Pass. Along the way, you will see the beautiful oasis before arriving at Yangguan Pass where you will apply for a "passport" from the governor as a souvenir and also visit the Museum of Yangguan Pass. Lunch will be served at a local farmer's restaurant where you could visit the vineyard during lunch.In the afternoon, you will be transferred to Jade Gate Pass and the site of Han Dynasty Great Wall (256 B.C. - 195 B.C.) which takes approximately 1 hour. In Chinese history, Han Dynasty built many walls to strengthen the safety of their frontier as well as exploring ways to do business with the western region. Instead of piling up layers upon layers of stones or bricks like other dynasties did, the Great Wall of Han Dynasty was built with sand and weeds that were abundant locally. These two materials were mixed together by being layered on top of each other. On average, every layer measures from 4.7 to 5.9 inches (12 to 15 centimeters). Current remains of the wall is ranging from 1.6 feet tall to over 6.6 feet in height. At the end, you will be transferred back to your Dunhuang hotel by 5:30pm where this tour ends.
Dunhuang Silk Road Adventure Day Tour: Mogao Grottoes and Crescent Moon Spring
Meet your guide at your hotel in Dunhuang down-town, and you will head to the Mogao Caves, also known as the Caves of the Thousand Buddhas. These caves form a system of 492 temples and are located about 25 kilometres south-east of Dunhuang city.One of the most important caves at the complex is the Library Cave, which was discovered in 1900. The cave contained a large amount of important religious documents which had been sealed up in the cave in the 11th century. The contents of the cave were spread across Beijing, London, Paris and Berlin, to coordinate, collect and study the materials found. This cave is also open to visitors and draws large crowds.Afterwards you will go for a simple local lunch to a restaurant. Afterwards you will head to the Crescent Spring and Echoing Sand Mountain.Crescent Spring is 100 meters long and 25 meters wide, deeper in the east than in the west. The spring has been surrounded by desert for thousands of years, and the water here is extremely clear. There’s lush vegetation surrounding the spring, so it creates a real oasis. Its name comes from the shape, which resembles a half moon, and the spring is surrounded by Echoing Sand Mountain. This mountain is known to ‘whisper’ when the breeze comes in from certain angles, hence its name. This mountain also offers a heap of fun for those who like sand gliding or camel riding. Then you will be taken back to your hotel.
5-Night Private Silk Road Trip from Urumqi to Dunhuang including Hotel Accommodations
Day 1: Arriving Urumqi Pick up from Diwopu International Airport or Urumqi Rail Station and transfer you to the hotel. Spend the rest of the day at your leisure exploring the streets of Urumqi.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 2: Urumqi - Heavenly Lake - Urumqi (B) Visit Xinjiang Museum where well-preserved Chinese mummies are exhibited. The spectacular one stands out from the rest named "Beauty of Loulan," who was buried 4,000 years ago near the town of Loulan in Taklimakan Desert. "Beauty of Loulan" was remarkably preserved in an open coffin under hot desert sands of the Taklamakan when she was excavated in 1980. After lunch, head up to Heavenly Lake, located on the north side of the Bodga Shan range of the Tianshan Mountains t. Later, return to Urumqi and stroll through the wonderful Erdaoqiao Bazaar before driving back your hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 3: Urumqi - Turpan (B, L) Visit Turpan, the centre of a fertile oasis and an important trade center along the Silk Road that was once adjacent to the kingdoms of Kroran and Yanqi. Visit Emin Minaret, the symbol of Turpan before your authentic local lunch at a Uyghur home under the grape vine in open air. Explore the Ancient City of Gaochang, Bezklik Grottos, Astana Ancient Tombs before returning to your hotel.Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, Urumqi Day 4. Turpan - Liuyuan (via bullet train) - Dunhuang (B) Explore ruin of ancient Jiaohe city, the capital of Anterior Jushi kingdom during 108 B.C. to 450 A.D. With Karez Irrigation System helps irrigating the oasis, Jiaohe was an important site along the Silk Road trade route leading west adjacent to Korla and Karasahr kingdoms. Catch a bullet train to Liuyuan and be transferred to Dunhuang hotel. Visit the night market nearby the hotel if you like.Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang Hotel Day 5: Dunhuang (B) Visit the highlight of Silk Road today, Mogao Grottoes (Caves of the Thousand Buddhas), where you will be impressed by the fresco and statues in the caves. These caves are examples of rock-cut architecture of soft gravel conglomerate not suitable for either sculpture or elaborate architectural details. Enjoy a fun hike on the sand dunes to visit the Crescent Spring.Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang Hotel Day 6: Departing Dunhuang (B) If time allows, visit Dunhuang Museum before heading to Dunhuang Airport where this 6 days trip concludes.
6-Night Private Silk Road Trip from Urumqi to Dunhuang and Jiayuguan including Hotel Accommodations
Day 1: Arriving UrumqiUpon arrival at Urumqi Airport or Urumqi Rail Station, your guide will send you to the hotel for check-in. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 2: Urumqi - Heavenly Lake - Urumqi (B)Visit Xinjiang Museum where well-preserved Chinese mummies are exhibited. Among which, you will find the spectacular one standing out from the rest named "Beauty of Loulan". Take lunch break, then take a one hour ride to Heavenly Lake, which is located on the north side of the Bogda Shan range of the Tianshan Mountains to enjoy fantastic mountain views and serene lake scenery. Later, return to Urumqi and stroll through the wonderful Erdaoqiao Bazaar before driving back your hotel. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 3: Urumqi - Turpan (B, L)Take a 3 hours ride to Turpan, the centre of a fertile oasis and an important trade center along the Silk Road. You will visit Emin Minaret which is the symbol of Turpan before sampling an authentic local lunch at a Uyghur home under the grape vine in open air. In the afternoon, you will explore the Ancient City of Gaochang, Bezklik Grottos, Astana Ancient Tombs before returning to your hotel. Accommodation: 4-Star Xiangjiang Lihua Hotel, UrumqiDay 4. Turpan - Liuyuan (via bullet train) - Dunhuang (B)Explore ruin of ancient Jiaohe city that was once the capital of Anterior Jushi kingdom during 108 B.C. to 450 A.D. but abandoned in the 15th century. With Karez Irrigation System helps irrigating the oasis, Jiaohe was an important site along the Silk Road trade route leading west adjacent to Korla and Karasahr kingdoms. Then, catch a bullet train to Liuyuan arriving in approximately 4 hours and be transferred to Dunhuang hotel in about two hours. Be sure to explore the night market nearby the hotel in the evening! Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 5: Dunhuang (B)Visit the highlight of Silk Road today, Mogao Grottoes (Caves of the Thousand Buddhas). These caves are examples of rock-cut architecture of soft gravel conglomerate not suitable for either sculpture or elaborate architectural details.After lunch, enjoy a fun hike on the sand dunes to visit the Crescent Spring. Accommodation: 4-Star Dunhuang HotelDay 6: Dunhuang - Jiayuguan (B)Catch 4-hour train to Jiayuguan, the western end of the Great Wall for Ming Dynasty. Visit Jiayuguan Fort that is called The First Pass Under Heaven. Climb up the Overhanging Great Wall (reconstructed in 1980s based on the original site with a wonderful view). Accommodation: 4-Star Jiayuguan Great Wall HotelDay 7: Departing Jiayuguan (B)If time allows, visit Wei and Jin Tombs before heading to Jiayuguan Airport