About 180km south of Dunhuang, the 40-plus caves of the Yulin Grottoes face each other across a narrow canyon. The interior art spans a 1500-year period, from the Northern Wei to the Qing dynasty. Many show a distinctive Tibetan influence. The original carved interior tunnels that formerly connected the caves are intriguing. Excellent English guides are available on-site for ¥15.

While the art at the Mogao Grottoes is considered higher quality, the frescoes here are better preserved; there is little of the oxidation and thickening of painted lines so prevalent at Mogao.

The only way to get out here is to hire a driver (¥400) for the half-day return journey.