The truly adventurous might like to catch a bus to the tiny town of Shiyang (石羊, Shíyáng), which has a little-seen collection of Song dynasty Buddhist rock carvings.

Buses to Shiyang, just over the border in Sichuan province, leave from Dazu’s old bus station. When you get there, keep asking for Pílú Dòng (毗卢洞); it’s walking distance. From Shiyang, you can continue by bus to Chengdu.