Anhui New Provincial Museum

To get to grips with Anhui, it's well worth taking a half-day to explore this four-floor museum. Exhibits begin with Palaeolithic artefacts (some are replicas) mined from the earliest known settlements in Eurasia, which happen to be in Anhui. Other exhibitions cover the region's Three Kingdoms Period history (including a replica of Cao Cao's fabulous jade burial suit) and the symbolism evoked by Huizhou architecture and artworks. The building itself is quite a sight to behold.

The museum is 10km southwest of downtown, about a ¥30 taxi ride. Passport required.