Private Tour: Valparaiso and Vina del Mar from Santiago

After pickup from your hotel in Santiago at 9:30am by air-conditioned vehicle, travel approximately 78 miles (126 kilometers) toward the coastal cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar.Upon arrival in Vina del Mar, stop to see the famous Flower Clock. Built in 1962 at the start of the World Cup games, the clock mechanism is Swiss and the arms reach out more than 9 feet (3 meters) from its center. The clock face and numbers are made of shrubs and flowers. Afterwards, head to see Vina del Mar Casino, representing as the first Chilean casino. Throughout the tour, you'll spend approximately 15 to 20 minutes at each site.Continuing the tour, you'll make your way to your next destination, Valparaiso. Your guide will introduce you to the main plaza, Sotomayor, and Valparaiso port. Listen to your guide explain the history of these important historic places, along with the history of these important places currently listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.Head out to the hills of Valparaiso, Cerro Concepcion, and enjoy a nearly 1-hour walking tour to visit one of the areas where locals live. Here, you'll explore and get a glimpse of local life, and see the vivid street art. After a lunch break (meal at own expense), continue to the final portion of the tour where you'll discover Paseo 21 Mayo, a local promenade introducing you to Chilean handicraft works. Finally, take in the views at a special viewpoint which overlooks the historic Valparaiso port. At the end of the tour, return to your accommodation in Santiago at approximately 4:30pm.