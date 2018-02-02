Welcome to Viña Del Mar
Vina Del Mar and Valparaiso Day Trip from Santiago
Depart for the central coast traveling through the valleys of Curacavi and Casablanca. The latter is known for its recent success as a wine producing area. Continue to the coast and visit the beach area of Renaca and the town of Vina del Mar, known as the Garden City for its pretty parks and flower lined streets. Visit the Gaming Casino and the coastal road. In the afternoon continue to the picturesque port of Valparaiso built in the 16th-century on a total of 43 hills which are reached by narrow windy streets, staircases and a series of lifts (funiculars). This area has been declared by UNESCO as patrimony of humanity due to its eclectic architecture and urban development. You may wish to visit the Pablo Neruda Museum which contains some of the poets collections, specifically related to the sea. The Museum is situated on one of the hills overlooking the bay offering fantastic sea views. At the end of the day you have the choice to return to Santiago with the group, or stay in Valparaiso for a little longer making your own way back to the city at your leisure.
Private Vina Del Mar and Valparaiso Day Trip from Santiago
Depart for the central coast traveling through the valleys of Curacavi and Casablanca. The latter is known for its recent success as a wine producing area and there is a stop to visit one of the vineyards and taste some Chilean wine. Continue to the coast and visit the beach area of Renaca and the town of Vina del Mar, known as the Garden City for its pretty parks and flower lined streets. Visit the Gaming Casino and the coastal road. In the afternoon continue to the picturesque port of Valparaiso built in the 16th-century on a total of 43 hills which are reached by narrow windy streets, staircases and a series of lifts (funiculars). This area has been declared by UNESCO as patrimony of humanity due to its eclectic architecture and urban development. You may wish to visit the Pablo Neruda Museum which contains some of the poets collections, specifically related to the sea. The Museum is situated on one of the hills overlooking the bay offering fantastic sea views. At the end of the day you have the choice to return to Santiago, or stay in Valparaiso for a little longer making your own way back to the city at your leisure.
Valparaiso and Vina del Mar Tour
Your tour starts in Santiago from which you will drive to to Vina del Mar and Valparaiso admiring the Chilean coastline and the Pacific Ocean. As you drive, admire the Curacavi valley with a diversity of scenery and then reach the Casablanca valley. Once you get to Valparaiso (major port and parliament city), you will admire the amazing and marvelous buried deep houses on the hills of Valparaiso and be surprised at this picturesque city. You'll take a sightseeing tour and see Victoria Square, Sotomayor Square, Naval heroes Monument, and May 21st lookout . Then you'll take a walk up the hills on one or two elevators or you can choose to take a bay tour or visit the museum of Nobel prize poet Pablo Neruda( entrance fees are not included and this visit is only avalible in a the private tour ).Viña del Mar is the next stop. This city is known as the Garden City has some remarkable places including the flowers clock, the Casino and Reñaca beach where you'll have time for lunch at your own expense. After lunch, you can spend a little spare time on the beach.Lastly before going back trough the coast road to Santiago, you will see the Quinta Vergara, a place which is known for the international song festival. The tour finishes at your hotel in Santiago.
Private Tour: Valparaiso and Vina del Mar from Santiago
After pickup from your hotel in Santiago at 9:30am by air-conditioned vehicle, travel approximately 78 miles (126 kilometers) toward the coastal cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar.Upon arrival in Vina del Mar, stop to see the famous Flower Clock. Built in 1962 at the start of the World Cup games, the clock mechanism is Swiss and the arms reach out more than 9 feet (3 meters) from its center. The clock face and numbers are made of shrubs and flowers. Afterwards, head to see Vina del Mar Casino, representing as the first Chilean casino. Throughout the tour, you'll spend approximately 15 to 20 minutes at each site.Continuing the tour, you'll make your way to your next destination, Valparaiso. Your guide will introduce you to the main plaza, Sotomayor, and Valparaiso port. Listen to your guide explain the history of these important historic places, along with the history of these important places currently listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.Head out to the hills of Valparaiso, Cerro Concepcion, and enjoy a nearly 1-hour walking tour to visit one of the areas where locals live. Here, you'll explore and get a glimpse of local life, and see the vivid street art. After a lunch break (meal at own expense), continue to the final portion of the tour where you'll discover Paseo 21 Mayo, a local promenade introducing you to Chilean handicraft works. Finally, take in the views at a special viewpoint which overlooks the historic Valparaiso port. At the end of the tour, return to your accommodation in Santiago at approximately 4:30pm.
Private Tour of Valparaiso, Viña del Mar, and Santiago
This tour is ideal for passengers ending their journey in the port of Valparaíso, and who want a transfer from the ship to their Santiago hotel or to the airport, plus an overview tour of all major attractions of Valparaiso, Vina del Mar, and Santiago. The tour begins with a drive through Valparaiso, passing the National Congress building, located in the main commercial Avenue “Pedro Montt”; you also go through the city parks and plazas, such as Italia, De La Victoria, and Sotomayor. Another great part of the tour is the walk through the “Pleasant Hill Historical District”, which we access via funicular lift (This is not a very long walk). Then you'll make your way to Viña del Mar, where you’ll see the famous “Garden Clock”, as well as the Municipal Casino, the “Quinta Vergara” (where the city’s founding family had their estate), and the gorgeous coastal views that the city has to offer. After an optional stop for lunch, at your own expense, you’ll be taken to Santiago where you will visit all the highlights of the city like the Government Palace, the main Square and Santa Lucía Hill. Notes: - This tour includes a funicular (cable car) ride and an hour and a half walking tour through the hills of Valparaíso.
Valparaiso - Valparaiso Viña del Mar and visit to two wineries
This tour is ideal for passengers who are stopping in Valparaíso for the day and then continuing with their journey, and who want an overview tour of all of the major attractions – Valparaiso, Vina del Mar and Casablanca, a cool climate wine producing valley. The tour begins with a drive through Valparaiso, passing the National Congress building, which is in the main commercial Avenue, Pedro Montt; the parks and plazas, and of course a visit to the “Pleasant Hill Historical District”. In Viña del Mar, you’ll see the famous “Garden Clock”, along with the Municipal Casino, Quinta Vergara, and the gorgeous coastal views that the city has to offer. After an optional stop for lunch, you’ll be taken to 2 wineries in Casablanca, which is a cool climate valley, known for their great Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah (They do, however, add other red varieties of their wine tastings, which come from warm climates, like Maule, Colchagua, Cachapoal, Curicó, Limarí, Aconcagua and Maipo). Notes:-This tour includes a funicular ride and an hour and a half walking tour through the hills of Valparaíso.