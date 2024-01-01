The rambling art nouveau building at the western end of Cerro Alegre is called Palacio Baburizza; it houses the Museo de Bellas Artes, which has a decent permanent collection plus plenty of details on the original palace owners. The funicular Ascensor El Peral runs here from just off Plaza Sotomayor.
Museo de Bellas Artes
Valparaíso
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.91 MILES
The spectacular setting on a windswept ocean headland makes it easy to understand why Isla Negra was Pablo Neruda’s favorite house. Built by the poet when…
1.01 MILES
Bellavista's most famous resident writer was Pablo Neruda, who made a point of watching Valparaíso's annual New Year's fireworks from his house at the top…
0.42 MILES
This cultural center built from the bones of a prison has a little bit of everything the thinking traveler could ask for. There are excellent murals in…
7.5 MILES
There are over 3000 plant species in the nearly 400 hectares of parkland that comprise Chile's Jardín Botánico Nacional. It's 8km southeast of the city…
0.59 MILES
Cannons still stand ready outside this naval museum. Much space is devoted to Chile's victory in the 19th-century War of the Pacific. Other exhibits…
1.27 MILES
As colorful as Valparaíso's trademark houses – and built almost as high – are the fruit and vegetable displays in the Mercado Cardonal, bordered by Yungay…
0.14 MILES
Plaza Sotomayor is dominated by the palatial blue-colored Edificio Armada de Chile. In the middle of the square lies the Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique…
4.39 MILES
Nowhere is Viña's nickname of the 'Garden City' better justified than at the magnificently landscaped Parque Quinta Vergara, which you enter from…
Nearby Valparaíso attractions
0.07 MILES
The recently revamped Ascensor El Peral starts from near the Tribunales (Law Courts) just off Plaza Sotomayor and continues to Cerro Alegre, home to the…
0.11 MILES
Where Prat and Cochrane converge to become Esmeralda, the Edificio Turri narrows to the width of its namesake clock tower, the Reloj Turri. This is one of…
0.12 MILES
This palatial blue-colored naval command building dominates Plaza Sotomayor.
0.14 MILES
The city's oldest funicular, Ascensor Concepción takes you to Paseo Gervasoni, at the lower end of Cerro Concepción. Built in 1883, it originally ran on…
0.14 MILES
Local cartoonist Lukas had a sharp eye for the idiosyncrasies of Valparaíso. You need to speak Spanish to understand his sardonic political strips…
0.14 MILES
Plaza Sotomayor is dominated by the palatial blue-colored Edificio Armada de Chile. In the middle of the square lies the Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique…
7. Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique
0.15 MILES
A subterranean mausoleum paying tribute to Chile's naval martyrs.
0.27 MILES
This funicular dates back to 1902 and connects Av Elias to Paseo Dimalow.