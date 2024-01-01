Iglesia La Matriz

Valparaíso

LoginSave

Classically inspired church, allegedly sacked by Sir Francis Drake in the 16th century. The fourth construction is the one you see today.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Casa de Isla Negra

    Casa de Isla Negra

    28.15 MILES

    The spectacular setting on a windswept ocean headland makes it easy to understand why Isla Negra was Pablo Neruda’s favorite house. Built by the poet when…

  • La Sebastiana?Ã‚Â Pablo Neruda House Museum

    La Sebastiana

    1.34 MILES

    Bellavista's most famous resident writer was Pablo Neruda, who made a point of watching Valparaíso's annual New Year's fireworks from his house at the top…

  • An interior view from the old jail building in Valparaiso Cultural Park.

    Parque Cultural de Valparaíso

    0.73 MILES

    This cultural center built from the bones of a prison has a little bit of everything the thinking traveler could ask for. There are excellent murals in…

  • The Botanical gardens of Viña del Mar, Chile.

    Jardín Botánico Nacional

    7.74 MILES

    There are over 3000 plant species in the nearly 400 hectares of parkland that comprise Chile's Jardín Botánico Nacional. It's 8km southeast of the city…

  • Palm tree at Valparaiso Naval and Maritime Museum

    Museo Marítimo Nacional

    0.32 MILES

    Cannons still stand ready outside this naval museum. Much space is devoted to Chile's victory in the 19th-century War of the Pacific. Other exhibits…

  • Vendors and buyers at Mercado Cardonal, ValparaIso, Chile

    Mercado Cardonal

    1.56 MILES

    As colorful as Valparaíso's trademark houses – and built almost as high – are the fruit and vegetable displays in the Mercado Cardonal, bordered by Yungay…

  • Plaza Sotomayor

    Plaza Sotomayor

    0.26 MILES

    Plaza Sotomayor is dominated by the palatial blue-colored Edificio Armada de Chile. In the middle of the square lies the Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique…

  • Parque Quinta Vergara

    Parque Quinta Vergara

    4.56 MILES

    Nowhere is Viña's nickname of the 'Garden City' better justified than at the magnificently landscaped Parque Quinta Vergara, which you enter from…

View more attractions

Nearby Valparaíso attractions

1. Plaza Matriz

0.02 MILES

The historic heart of the city is Plaza Matriz, which is watched over by Iglesia La Matriz. Begun in 1837, it's the fifth church to occupy this site since…

2. Mercado Puerto

0.15 MILES

Long defunct (and home to a pack of street cats), El Puerto's beautifully restored food market should be open again by the time you read this.

3. Barrio El Puerto

0.15 MILES

In the west of El Plan, Barrio El Puerto (the port neighborhood) has the twin honors of being the oldest part of Valparaíso and the most run-down…

5. Plaza Sotomayor

0.26 MILES

Plaza Sotomayor is dominated by the palatial blue-colored Edificio Armada de Chile. In the middle of the square lies the Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique…

7. Ascensor El Peral

0.27 MILES

The recently revamped Ascensor El Peral starts from near the Tribunales (Law Courts) just off Plaza Sotomayor and continues to Cerro Alegre, home to the…

8. Museo Marítimo Nacional

0.32 MILES

Cannons still stand ready outside this naval museum. Much space is devoted to Chile's victory in the 19th-century War of the Pacific. Other exhibits…