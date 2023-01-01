Around 3.5km west of San Pedro, this striking valley should figure high on any itinerary to the region, with jagged rocks, a towering sand dune and dramatic viewpoints of the distant cordillera. The name Valle de la Muerte (Death Valley) is actually a linguistic distortion of Valle de Marte (Mars Valley), which more accurately represents its red rock features and otherworldly beauty.

Tour groups typically come in the afternoon before heading over to the nearby Valle de la Luna for sunset. It's an easy bike ride (or long walk) here, and also accessible by your own vehicle. The tall sand dune is a prime destination for sand-boarding, with outfits like Sandboard San Pedro offering both morning and afternoon excursions.