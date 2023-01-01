Termas de Puritama

These idyllic volcanic hot springs puddle together in a box canyon, about 30km northeast of San Pedro en route to El Tatio. Their temperature is about 33°C (91°F), and there are several falls, pools and changing rooms on-site. Few tours stop here because of the hefty admission charged, but taxis will take you or you can drive yourself. The springs are a 20-minute walk from the parking lot.

Bring food, water and sunblock. Go early in the day to beat the crowds. Prices are cheaper Monday to Friday after 2pm (CH$11,700).