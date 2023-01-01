Laguna Cejar

San Pedro has its own mini version of the Dead Sea, a mere 22km south of the village. This topaz-colored lake allows you to float effortlessly because of its high salt content – a fine place to contemplate the mountainous horizon. Cejar is just one of three lakes here, the other two (Laguna Piedra and Laguna Baltinache) do not allow bathing, though you can often see flamingos feeding here.

The price is CH$10,000 in the morning, then jumps to CH$15,000 from 2pm onward. There are showers and change rooms, though you'll need to bring your own towels and other essentials.