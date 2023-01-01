Parque Nacional La Campana

Looming large within this national park are two of the highest mountains in the coastal range, Cerro El Roble (2200m) and Cerro La Campana (1890m), which Charles Darwin climbed in 1834.

La Campana remains relatively uncrowded despite its proximity to Santiago. It’s subdivided into three sectors: Conaf’s main administration station is at Granizo, near Olmué. There are also rangers at the nearby entrance of Cajón Grande and at Ocoa, in the north of the park. There are good hikes from all entrances.