The small Museo Arqueológico contains some interesting pre-Columbian pottery displayed in dusty exhibit cases. Much of it comes from the Aconcagua Valley.
29.45 MILES
Looming large within this national park are two of the highest mountains in the coastal range, Cerro El Roble (2200m) and Cerro La Campana (1890m), which…
Museo Antiguo Monasterio del Espíritu Santo
0.02 MILES
The award for the most unintentionally bizarre museum displays in Middle Chile goes to this museum. Mannequins in nuns' habits re-create scenes from Santa…
