Coyhaique National Reserve from Puerto Chacabuco

We start our trip from Puerto Chacabuco and head towards Puerto Aysen, the second largest city in the Aysen region. We will then cross the Aysen River over the Presidente Ibañez Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in Chile. Then we drive to the east, along the road that connects Puerto Aysén City and Coyhaique, one of the busiest routes in the region. Along this road we can see the banks of Rio Simpson, surrounded by an evergreen forest along with the beautiful waterfall, Cascada La Virgen.We also visit the Rio Simpson National Reserve museum and observe the flora and fauna. Then we will go to the Coyhaique National Reserve where you take a short walk on the shores of Laguna Verde.We share a delicious picnic with traditional food from the Patagonian region, enjoying a panoramic view of the city of Coyhaique.It is recommended to be prepared for unexpected changes in the weather. Bring rain gear and comfortable shoes for your walks and excursions. Protect yourself from the sun with sunglasses and sunscreen.