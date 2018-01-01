Welcome to Coyhaique

The cow town that kept growing, Coyhaique is the regional hub of rural Aisén, urbane enough to house the latest techie trends, mall fashions and discos. All this is plopped in the middle of an undulating range, with rocky humpback peaks and snowy mountains in the backdrop. For the visitor, it's the launch pad for far-flung adventures, be it fly-fishing, trekking the ice cap or rambling the Carretera Austral to its southern end at Villa O'Higgins.

For those fresh from the rainforest wilderness of northern Aisén, it can be a jarring relapse into the world of semi trucks and subdivisions. Rural workers come to join the timber or salmon industries and add to the growing urban mass.

Coyhaique National Reserve from Puerto Chacabuco

We start our trip from Puerto Chacabuco and head towards Puerto Aysen, the second largest city in the Aysen region. We will then cross the Aysen River over the Presidente Ibañez Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in Chile. Then we drive to the east, along the road that connects Puerto Aysén City and Coyhaique, one of the busiest routes in the region. Along this road we can see the banks of Rio Simpson, surrounded by an evergreen forest along with the beautiful waterfall, Cascada La Virgen.We also visit the Rio Simpson National Reserve museum and observe the flora and fauna. Then we will go to the Coyhaique National Reserve where you take a short walk on the shores of Laguna Verde.We share a delicious picnic with traditional food from the Patagonian region, enjoying a panoramic view of the city of Coyhaique.It is recommended to be prepared for unexpected changes in the weather. Bring rain gear and comfortable shoes for your walks and excursions. Protect yourself from the sun with sunglasses and sunscreen.
