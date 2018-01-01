Welcome to La Serena
La Serena also has numerous attractions in the surrounding countryside, with pretty villages and pisco vineyards aplenty, as well as international astronomical observatories that take advantage of the region's exceptional atmospheric conditions and clear skies.
La Serena and Coquimbo Private City Tour
Departure from the port of Coquimbo around 8:30am. The Tour starts at the Civic Center of the city of La Serena, where you'll visit the most interesting places such as the Plaza de Armas, important churches built of stone, the Recova craft center and the Archaeological Museum.Afterwards, you'll drive along the av. Francisco de Aguirre, the main route of entry to the city, to the Japanese Garden and then to La Serena Lighthouse, built between 1951 and 1953. The Av. Del Mar, which is the coastal road connecting between La Serena and Coquimbo. It will lead us to the port, to visit the city, the English Quarter with its old mansions of the early nineteenth century. Then we will go to Mirador del Fuerte Lambert, a true relic, observation point for the defense of the port, built during the second half of the seventeenth century.Then, stop for lunch before continuing the journey to the Cross of the Third Millennium, a memorial to the Christian faith. The final stop is a visit to Guayacan, a sector which during the nineteenth century revolved around the work of copper smelting. Famous sites here include the Church Sector, a Catholic church designed by Eiffel and the bay of La Herradura.
Elqui Valley Tour from La Serena
Your day begins with an 8:30am pickup from your centrally located La Serena or Coquimbo hotel. Greet your guide, board the vehicle, and settle in for a journey of about two hours to Cochiguaz, in the Elqui Valley.After learning why some people call Cochiguaz teh world's new geomagnetic center, and exploring a little of its new-age culture, pay a visit to a pisco production plant. Discover how Chile's national drink is made and enjoy a tasting before returning on road that leads to Vicuña.Stroll through Vicuña as your guide explains how it is the most important town in the valley and also the hometown of the Nobel Prize-winning poet, Gabriela Mistral. There is also time to admire the Baüer Tower, main square, and church. Next, it's time for lunch in a typically Chilean restaurant (included). After lunch, descend into the valley to visit the tomb of Gabriela Mistral and her childhood school-house. Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel at around 6:30pm.Please note: A minimum of three people per booking is required.
Private La Serena and Coquimbo City Tour
Join this 3 - 4 hours private tour starting with a pickup from your hotel or cruise port in La Serena. please check the avalability.We will pick you at time you request and our first stop will be visit the Archaeological Museum, to watch how the history is still alive in a full tour inside of the building.After that we will get ready to visit the Monumental Lighthouse, principal symbol of this city.We cover the Avenida del Mar area in which sophisticated buildings and tourist centers stand out from the rest of the city. We will see the typical maritime-commerce activity of the port during our tour along the Avenida Costanera (Coastline Avenue) and downtown Coquimbo.We finish in La Herradura (horseshoe) resort located in the mystic and legendary bay of Guayacán.To finish we will come back to the pick up place.
Mamalluca Observatory Including Transfers
The observatory itself has a dome in which an electronic telescope makes the observation possible for you to enjoy a pleasant night contemplation of the stars. Some pictures will be displayed and at the same time a instructive talk about the Southern Hemisphere Star , in a nice and friendly atmosphere all the people will be encouraged by the astronomy of Galileo. After this talk , the night observation of stars, planets, galaxies will be carried out.The southern hemisphere is essentially important for the astronomy, that´s why four of the most advanced and best observatories are located in this mountains region of Coquimbo .Tololo, Pachon, La Silla, La Campana. Lastly we return to La Serena after having enjoyed two hour of astronomical observations.
La Serena One-Way Transfer
One-way transfer service in La Serena city. If you don't know how to arrive to your hotel into the city, this service will secure you that someone will be waiting for you on your arrival at the airport and take you to your accommodation.This service can be also arranged from your hotel in La Serena to the Airport or even from the Bus Station to your hotel or vice-versa. Select the best option for you, and we will be there to transfer you to your destination. The duration of the service is around 30 minutes.You must send us your arrival and departure airline or station information to confirm your services.
Isla Damas and Punta Choros from La Serena
We'll be able to see, from the road, a common dense glaze called “Camanchaca”. A phenomena occurring just some months a year, is the “full of flowers dessert”. If we are lucky we will appreciate it. After traveling 122 kilometers, we arrive at Los Choros Fishermen´s wharf, a natural viewpoint to see Gaviota, Choro and Damas Islands. We will board a motor launch leading us to Humboldt Penguins National Reserve, which is part of this area. On our way to the National Reserve we will see the “bottle-nose shaped” dolphins making jumps and pirouettes! We'll disembark from the motor launch in Damas Islands to appreciate its white sand beaches. Return to the coast and enjoy lunch consisting on seafood in a typical restaurant. Return to La Serena accompanied by a spectacular sunset in the background.