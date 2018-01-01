La Serena and Coquimbo Private City Tour

Departure from the port of Coquimbo around 8:30am. The Tour starts at the Civic Center of the city of La Serena, where you'll visit the most interesting places such as the Plaza de Armas, important churches built of stone, the Recova craft center and the Archaeological Museum.Afterwards, you'll drive along the av. Francisco de Aguirre, the main route of entry to the city, to the Japanese Garden and then to La Serena Lighthouse, built between 1951 and 1953. The Av. Del Mar, which is the coastal road connecting between La Serena and Coquimbo. It will lead us to the port, to visit the city, the English Quarter with its old mansions of the early nineteenth century. Then we will go to Mirador del Fuerte Lambert, a true relic, observation point for the defense of the port, built during the second half of the seventeenth century.Then, stop for lunch before continuing the journey to the Cross of the Third Millennium, a memorial to the Christian faith. The final stop is a visit to Guayacan, a sector which during the nineteenth century revolved around the work of copper smelting. Famous sites here include the Church Sector, a Catholic church designed by Eiffel and the bay of La Herradura.