Calluqueo Glacier

Northern Patagonia

This glacier descending from the southeast flanks of Monte San Lorenzo has only recently become a tourist attraction. It requires boat access and a guide.

  • Parque Nacional Perito Moreno

    Parque Nacional Perito Moreno

    23.96 MILES

    Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra…

  • Reserva Nacional Tamango

    Reserva Nacional Tamango

    24.16 MILES

    Boasting Chile’s largest population of endangered huemul deer, Reserva Nacional Tamango protects a 70-sq-km transition zone to the Patagonian steppe…

  • Mercado Municipal

    Mercado Municipal

    23.9 MILES

    A covered market with artisan crafts in addition to local produce sold on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

