This glacier descending from the southeast flanks of Monte San Lorenzo has only recently become a tourist attraction. It requires boat access and a guide.
Calluqueo Glacier
Northern Patagonia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.96 MILES
Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra…
24.16 MILES
Boasting Chile’s largest population of endangered huemul deer, Reserva Nacional Tamango protects a 70-sq-km transition zone to the Patagonian steppe…
23.9 MILES
A covered market with artisan crafts in addition to local produce sold on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Nearby Northern Patagonia attractions
23.9 MILES
A covered market with artisan crafts in addition to local produce sold on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
2. Parque Nacional Perito Moreno
23.96 MILES
Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra…
24.16 MILES
Boasting Chile’s largest population of endangered huemul deer, Reserva Nacional Tamango protects a 70-sq-km transition zone to the Patagonian steppe…