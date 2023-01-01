Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra Colorada rise like sentinels. Guanacos graze the tufted grasses, condors circle above, and wind blurs the surface of aquamarine and cobalt lakes. If you come here, you will be among around 1000 yearly visitors – that is, mostly alone. Solitude reigns and, save for services offered by local estancias, you are on your own.

At the time of research the park was in the process of adding mountain huts, which will vastly improve infrastructure in the park. Inquire at the National Parks Administration Office in Gobernador Gregores for more information.